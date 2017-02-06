BUCHAREST: Romania´s government formally repealed Sunday contentious corruption legislation that has sparked the biggest protests since the fall of dictator Nicolae Ceausescu in 1989, ministerial sources said.

The emergency decree, announced on Tuesday, would have decriminalised certain corruption offences, raising concerns in Romania and outside that the government was easing up on fighting graft.

Half a million´ attend protests

An esimated half-million Romanians took to the street in another night of protests Sunday, with many calling on the government to quit even after it scrapped the corruption legislation that sparked the week of public outrage.

Prime Minister Sorin Grindeanu stood firm, however, saying his government, which has barely been in office a month, "has a responsibility to the people who voted for us" and would not resign.

The last six nights of noisy protests thronging cities and towns around the country have been the biggest outpouring of public anger since the toppling and summary execution of communist dictator Nicolae Ceausescu in 1989.

The object of public anger is an emergency decree passed on Tuesday night which critics at home and abroad feared marked an alarming retreat in the battle against corruption, long the scourge of the EU´s second-poorest country.

Grindeanu´s cabinet earlier on Sunday repealed the decree, but this failed to assuage protesters, many of them chanting "Resign! Resign!" as they waved flags, brandished signs and blew whistles and plastic horns in the national colours.

