KABUL: At least 50 people were killed after a remote Afghan village was buried under a massive avalanche, an official said Sunday, warning the death toll could rise further.

The disaster in northeastern Nuristan province followed three days of heavy snow across Afghanistan which has killed 54 people elsewhere in the country, officials said.

Avalanches destroyed scores of homes and blocked roads in central and northeastern provinces, a spokesman for the ministry of natural disasters told AFP.

"So far, 54 persons have lost their lives and 52 were injured as a result of avalanches and freezing weather in 22 provinces," said Mohammad Omar Mohammadi.

He said 168 houses were destroyed and 340 cattle killed.

