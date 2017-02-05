New Zealand to bat in series decider against Australia

Hamilton: New Zealand won the toss and elected to bat first in the third and deciding one-day international against Australia in Hamilton on Sunday.

The washed-out second game in Napier puts added pressure on Australia after New Zealand won the opener by six runs in Auckland six days ago.

Australia need to win to not only retain the Chappell-Hadlee Trophy and tie the series 1-1 but also to hold on to their world number one ranking.

A loss for Australia would see South Africa move to the top after their seven-wicket win against Sri Lanka in Johannesburg on Saturday.

"It looks like a good surface and it´s known to slow up in the second innings," said New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson after opting to bat first on his home ground.

Australian captain Aaron Finch regretted making the wrong call at the toss.

"I would also have batted first. It looks like a hell of a wicket," he said.

Both sides have made one change with Australia-born Dean Brownlie opening for New Zealand in place of the injured Martin Guptill, while Australia have replaced Sam Heazlett with Adam Zampa.

Teams

New Zealand: Dean Brownlie, Tom Latham, Kane Williamson (capt), Ross Taylor, Neil Broom, Colin Munro, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee, Lockie Ferguson, Trent Boult.

Australia: Aaron Finch (capt), Travis Head, Shaun Marsh, Peter Handscomb, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, James Faulkner, Pat Cummins, Adam Zampa, Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood.

Umpires: Ruchira Palliyaguruge (SRI), Chris Brown (NZL)

Third umpire: Kumar Dharmasena (SRI)

Match referee - Rajan Madugalle (SRI)

