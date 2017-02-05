Pakistan completed their winning streak by beating Iran convincingly in doubles match of Davis Cup tie at Islamabad Pakistan Sports Board Tennis Court on Saturday.

Pakistan’s Aisamul Haq Qureshi and Aqeel Khan, who are the best pair for doubles, having impressive record in the tennis history of the country, defeated the Iranian pair of Alborz Akhawan and Anoosha Shahgholi 6-1, 6-2, 6-2.

Earlier on Friday, Pakistan was 2-0 up on the first day of the tie as both Aisam and Aqeel had won their singles’ matches.

President Pakistan Tennis Federation (PTF) Salim Saifullah Khan felicitated the Pakistan team as well as the nation for winning at home.

He said it would be the gate opener for all other sports, including cricket for international competitions in the country. He also thanked ITF and Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif to make the tie a successful event.

On Sunday, two singles would be played. Muhammad Abid Ali Akbar and Muhammad Abid Mushtaq will play reverse singles. The fixtures will commence at 10 am.

On Saturday, before match the ITF commitment award was given to Hameedul Haq for his outstanding performances. Salim Saifullah Khan handed over the award to ITF referee Stephan, who decorated Hamid.





