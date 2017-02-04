Solidarity Day to reaffirm Kashmiris right to self-determination

ISLAMABAD: Kashmir Solidarity Day will be observed on Sunday, February 5 across Pakistan and Azad Jammu and Kashmir with the pledge to seek a resolution of the Kashmir issue according to United Nations resolutions and aspirations of the Kashmiris.

The hallmark of the day will be when Pakistani and Kashmiri representatives and people from different walks of life will reiterate complete solidarity by forming human chain on Kohala bridge, an entry point of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK).

The day will dawn with special prayers for the martyrs of Kashmir and victory of the freedom struggle.

During the day, mass rallies, seminars, walks, conventions, meetings and speech contests will be held.

The government has announced February 5 as a closed holiday to observe Kashmir Solidarity Day in support of Kashmiris.

The day will signify political, moral and diplomatic support to Kashmiris in their struggle for self-determination.

One minute silence will be observed at 10 a.m. across the country and AJK in connection with the day.

All provinces, government of Gilgit-Baltistan, government of AJK and Islamabad Capital Territory Administration would observe one-minute silence.

General public have also been requested to observe the silence to pay homage to Kashmiri martyrs.

Like other parts of Pakistan, brisk preparations are afoot throughout Azad Jammu and Kashmir to mark the day.

The legislators of Azad Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly and the AJK Council will pay tribute to the people of Indian occupied Jammu and Kashmir for their continuous struggle to achieve their right of self-determination.

The people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and FATA would observe the day with great fervour and will renew their pledge and unwavering support to Kashmiris till they get their legitimate right of self-determination and become free from Indian subjugation.

The civil society, political, cultural and educational organizations have arranged special programmes in connection with this important day.

In Islamabad, members of the Kashmir Committee of the National Assembly would visit the offices of the United Nations to present a memorandum calling on India to grant Kashmiris the right to self-determination.

Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif will host a dinner for prominent Kashmiris in Islamabad.

Ministry of Foreign Affairs will arrange a briefing for all foreign missions in Islamabad on the latest situation in Kashmir.

While Pakistani foreign missions abroad will hold receptions for Kashmiris and rallies and processions will also be taken out.

Other events will include photo exhibitions displaying atrocities of Indian security forces and publication of articles in the local newspapers.

Federal Minister for Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit-Baltistan will distribute ration packages among Kashmiri refugee families on behalf of people of Pakistan.

Television channels will air special programmes and interviews of different personalities to highlight different aspects of Kashmir issue.

The Punjab Assembly in Lahore is likely to meet on Sunday to express solidarity with the Kashmiri people.

According to Assembly sources, Speaker Rana Muhammad Iqbal would chair this exclusive session and the House will pass a resolution condemning the atrocities of Indian forces on innocent Kashmiris in the held valley.

The solidarity day is a reminder of the sacrifices rendered by tens of thousands of Kashmiris, besides renewal of commitment by Kashmiris to peaceful resolution of the decades old dispute with India.

