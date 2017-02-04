JOHANNESBURG: South Africa won the toss and sent Sri Lanka in to bat in the third one-day international in Johannesburg on Saturday.

Farhaan Behardien replaced the injured David Miller and Dwaine Pretorius came in for fellow all-rounder Wayne Parnell in South Africa´s first changes of a five-match series which they lead 2-0.

Faf du Plessis, who scored a century in South Africa´s 121-run win in the second match in Durban, became the 21st South African to appear in 100 one-day internationals.

Sri Lanka also made two changes, introducing new caps in fast bowler Lahiru Kumara, who impressed in an earlier Test series, and seam-bowling all-rounder Lahiru Madushanka. They replaced Nuwan Kulasekera and Chaturanga de Silva.

Sri Lanka captain Upul Tharanga said there was an urgent need for his batsmen to hit form at Wanderers Stadium.

"In the first two games the bowling and fielding was not perfect but the batting has been really disappointing. We have to score big runs," he said.

Teams:

South Africa: AB de Villiers (captain), Hashim Amla, Quinton de Kock (wkt), Faf du Plessis, JP Duminy, Farhaan Behardien, Chris Morris, Dwaine Pretorius, Andile Phehlukwayo, Kagiso Rabada, Imran Tahir.

Sri Lanka: Upul Tharanga (captain), Niroshan Dickwella, Kusal Mendis, Dinesh Chandimal (wkt), Dhananjaya de Silva, Lahiru Madushanka, Asela Gunaratne, Sachith Pathirana, Suranga Lakmal, Lahiru Kumara, Lakshan Sandakan.

Umpires: Adrian Holdstock (RSA), Richard Kettleborough (ENG), TV umpire: Richard Illingworth (ENG)

Match referee: Richie Richardson (WIS)

