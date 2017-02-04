Print Story
X
-
Turkey says kills 51 Daesh militants in northern SyriaBy REUTERSFebruary 04, 2017Latest : World
ANKARA: Turkey hit 59 Daesh targets and killed 51 militants in northern Syria as part of its ongoing incursion, the Turkish military said on Saturday.
Turkish forces have surrounded the Daesh-controlled town of al-Bab for weeks as part of an operation that has been going on for more than five months.
Four of those killed were so-called emirs, or local commanders, the Turkish military said, adding that its jets destroyed 56 buildings and three command control centres in the al-Bab and Bzagah regions.
Coalition forces also conducted eight airstrikes in the al-Bab region, destroying two defence positions and two armed vehicles.