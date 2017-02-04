BOLTON: Boxer Amir Khan's father has alleged that his daughter-in-law Faryal Makhdoom is behind his recent firing from his son's management team. The elder Khan stated that he would never speak to Faryal again.

Things could not be more complicated between Amir Khan's family and his wife Faryal Makhdoom. After Amir announced publicly via an interview that he had sacked his father, uncle and best friend from his management team, the father responded angrily. According to a source who told a British daily, Sajjad Khan, Amir's father, felt humiliated.

"He feels humiliated in his community, in my own homes, and globally," said a family friend. "Credit for that goes to Faryal who got Amir to do it."

Stating that 'we will never be able to speak to Faryal again', the family friend stated that the family in Bolton would still, however, welcome Amir's daughter Lamisah and the boxer himself but there was no chance of reconciliation with Faryal ever again.

The family further believes that Amir Khan had been forced to announce the decision in public since Faryal wanted the world to know that he stood by her and not his family.

"Faryal wastes no opportunity to taunt the family and rubs their noses here and there,' said the friend. She has made it a point to be vindictive against the parents of Amir Khan and that has been widely disliked within the family."

According to the family friend, Faryal has taken over management of the boxer's career and makes important decisions about his career.

The source further said that though the boxer has given in and has acceded to most of Faryal's demands, he was not happy about it.

"For now, Amir is doing the bidding but he is not happy at all."

0



0







Enraged at being fired, Amir's father says will never speak to Faryal again was posted in Sports of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on February 04, 2017 and was last updated on February 04, 2017. This news story is related to Latest/183990-Enraged-at-being-fired-Amirs-father-says-will-never-speak-to-Faryal-again/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "Enraged at being fired, Amir's father says will never speak to Faryal again" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/latest/183990-Enraged-at-being-fired-Amirs-father-says-will-never-speak-to-Faryal-again.