CHAGAI: Levies personnel confirmed that at least 60 persons, including a bride and her groom, went missing on their way back to Nushki from Chagai, late Friday night.

One person who managed to arrive in Nushki on foot stated that the procession, which was coming in six vehicles, stopped at Zaro on their way to Nushki. Hence, in order to look for help, he had arrived in Nushki on foot.

However, levies confirmed that the man who had managed to make it to Nushki on foot, also disappeared and was missing after he went to look for his relatives stranded at Nushki.

The procession was on their way home to Nushki from the wedding and were aboard six vehicles in all.

Convoy stuck at Bitti: DC Nushki

According to the Deputy Commissioner of Nushki, the procession had gotten stuck in Nushki. According to him, the area was difficult to travel in since there was a lot of murky water there.

He informed that vehicles had been dispatched to help out the persons stuck in Bitti.

