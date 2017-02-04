MUMBAI: Pakistani actress Mahira Khan finally got to promote her Bollywood debut flick Raees with Shah Rukh Khan and the crew for the very first time via video call.

Raees may have clocked in well over Rs 100 crore at the box office but that does not mean that promotions have to cease. Shah Rukh and Nawazuddin Siddiqui held a press conference recently to talk about the film and share their experiences regarding it. Mahira Khan also joined in via video call and was a breath of fresh air for attendees who asked her numerous questions.

Mahira talked about how Shah Rukh made shooting for the flick fun by constantly making them all laugh, even before serious scenes.

"He spoiled me a lot. It was like a dream come true. I wonder how can someone work with anyone else after working with him. SRK always used to make us laugh even before a serious scene, due to which we simply couldn't keep a straight face for the camera," she said.

The Pakistani beauty also shared details about how she initially feared SRK's character would dominate over hers and people would not like her role in the movie.

"I had this big fear that people will root for Shah Rukh's character and not me. But once the film released, all my fears were put to rest by the response that I received, which has been completely fantastic and I am very grateful," she said.

Mahira said that she had full faith that people in Pakistan would watch and support the film when it releases, which was soon.

"The film will soon release in Pakistan and people here are dying to watch it. I have full faith that people would go and watch 'Raees'."

