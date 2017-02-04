WASHINGTON: US President Donald Trump on Friday left Washington for his luxury home at Mar-a-Lago in Florida -- now called the "Winter White House" by his aides.

The Republican president, accompanied by senior aide Steve Bannon, boarded Air Force One at Joint Base Andrews outside the capital for the flight to Palm Beach.

"This weekend, the president will be shifting the operation of the White House down to the winter White House at Mar-a-Lago," said spokesman Sean Spicer.

Spicer said Trump would head Monday to MacDill Air Force Base in Tampa, the headquarters of US Central Command (Centcom), which supervises US forces in the Middle East, including the anti-Daesh campaign in Iraq and Syria.

Trump is then expected to return to Washington late Monday.

