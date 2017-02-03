KARACHI: Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif has been the most popular political figure in Pakistan liked by 63 percent people of the country, according to a survey.

Around 39 percent people favoured Imran Khan while Bilawal garnered appreciation from 32 percent countrymen suggested a joint survey by International Republican Institute and Institute for Republic Opinion Research.

The same people were also questioned about their dislike for leading political personalities.

The survey suggested 85 percent Pakistanis disliked the MQM founder followed by Asif Ali Zardari and Tahirul Qadri with 80 and 79 percent masses respectively expressing their dislike for.

Asked about their satisfaction over government performance 64 percent people expressed satisfaction over the performance of federal government.

Among provinces, Punjab stood on top hailed by 79 percent Pakistanis followed by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Interestingly, 59 percent people across the country when asked about Panama Papers leaks said they knew nothing of it while 26 percent called for a complete probe into it.

Nearly 38 percent people said they were partially interested in the Panama Leaks case.

The masses expressed power shortfall to be their biggest issue.

The survey further reflected that 74 percent Pakistanis feel themselves safe. (INP)

0



0







Nawaz most popular political figure in Pakistan: survey was posted in National of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on February 03, 2017 and was last updated on February 03, 2017. This news story is related to Latest/183792-Nawaz-most-popular-political-figure-in-Pakistan-survey/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "Nawaz most popular political figure in Pakistan: survey" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/latest/183792-Nawaz-most-popular-political-figure-in-Pakistan-survey.