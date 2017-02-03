ISLAMABAD: The Ministry of Interior has received a letter from Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) seeking ‘red warrants’ for MQM founder in Dr. Imran Farooq murder case.

Sources said the ministry of interior is considering on it after receiving the letter, which also seeks arrest of MQM founder and bringing him back to Pakistan.

The investigation agency has prepared all necessary documents for getting the red warrants, the sources said and added if approved by the interior minister, Interpol would be approached for extradition of MQM founder.

It may be mentioned here that Anti-Terrorism Court has declared MQM founder proclaimed offender.

Imran Farooq, 50, a founding member of the MQM, was stabbed to death in Edgware, north-west London, as he returned home from work on September 16, 2010.

Farooq was a close confidant of MQM founder Altaf Hussain and a senior party leader when he fled the country in 1992.

0



0







FIA seeks ‘red warrants’ for MQM founder in Imran Farooq murder case was posted in National of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on February 03, 2017 and was last updated on February 03, 2017. This news story is related to Latest/183790-FIA-seeks-red-warrants-for-MQM-founder-in-Imran-Farooq-murder-case/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "FIA seeks ‘red warrants’ for MQM founder in Imran Farooq murder case" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/latest/183790-FIA-seeks-red-warrants-for-MQM-founder-in-Imran-Farooq-murder-case.