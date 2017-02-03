WASHINGTON: Former prime minister of Norway, Kjell Magne Bondevik was stopped for an hour and questioned at Washington Dulles airport for visiting Iran three years back, British media reported.

Bondevik served as the premier of Norway from 1997-2000 and 2001-05 and visited Iran in 2014.

The former prime minister flew to US on Tuesday to attend National Prayer Breakfast.

Narrating the ordeal, Bondevik said he was held for an hour after customs agents saw in his diplomatic passport that he had been to Iran three years back, according to a report published in The Guardian.

Bondvik went on to say that his passport also clearly indicated that he was the former PM of Norway.

Bondevik, who is the president the Oslo Centre, a human rights organisation, said he was placed in a room with travellers from the Middle East and Africa who were also facing extra scrutiny.

He said he was ordered to wait for 40 minutes, before being questioned for another 20 minutes about his trip to Iran, which he had taken to speak at a human rights conference.

Last week, US President Donald Trump signed executive order to temporarily ban travelers from seven Muslim countries including Iran from entering the United States.

