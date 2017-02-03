KARACHI: Director General (DG) Sindh Rangers Major General Muhammad Saeed on Friday visited various areas of Lyari, a day after Noor Muhammad, alias Baba Ladla, kingpin of violence in the strife-torn Lyari Town was killed along with his two close aides in exchange of fire with the paramilitary force.

The spokesman for the paramilitary said, DG Rangers visited Gabol Chowk, Cheel Chowk, Nawa Lane and Miran Naka.

The sector commander briefed DG Rangers about the situation and actions of the Rangers in the area.

Speaking on the occasion, Major General Muhammad Saeed said no one would be allowed to disrupt the law and order situation in Lyari, adding that miscreant elements and their abettors would be dealt with iron hands.

0



0







DG Rangers visits Lyari, says ‘miscreants will be dealt with iron hands’ was posted in National of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on February 03, 2017 and was last updated on February 03, 2017. This news story is related to Latest/183786-DG-Rangers-visits-Lyari-says-miscreants-will-be-dealt-with-iron-hands/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "DG Rangers visits Lyari, says ‘miscreants will be dealt with iron hands’" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/latest/183786-DG-Rangers-visits-Lyari-says-miscreants-will-be-dealt-with-iron-hands.