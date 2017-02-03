RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff, General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Friday said that India was trying to divert world's attention from its atrocities against innocent Kashmiris in occupied Kashmir.

The Army Chief, General Bajwa on Friday visited Lahore Garrison, where he was briefed in details about operational preparedness and other matters at Corps HQ and HQ Pak Rangers Punjab.

According to Inter Services Public Relations, Gen. Bajwa expressed his satisfaction on operational readiness and appreciated Punjab Rangers' response to ongoing Cease Fire Violations (CFV) along Working Boundary (WB) by Indian troops.

Talking about Indian provocations along Line of Control (LOC) and WB, the Army Chief said, “India is trying to divert world's attention from its atrocities against innocent Kashmiris in Held Kashmir.”

“Pak Army and Rangers are fully prepared for befitting response to any misadventure from across" he pledged.

On arrival, COAS laid floral wreath at Yadgar - e - Shuhada.

Later, COAS addressed officers and troops of Lahore Garrison.

Taking them on board about prevailing security environment, COAS highlighted its challenges for the Army.

He said that Pak Army and Pakistan Rangers Punjab have played an important role for reduction in the internal security threats as well as effective response along WB.

The COAS said that nation acknowledges and fully supports Pak Army's contributions in our fight against terrorism and militancy. 'We shall always come up to the expectations of the people of Pakistan who are our real strength" he said.

Earlier on arrival, COAS was received by Lt Gen Sad,' Ali, Commander Lahore Corps.

