KARACHI: Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif inaugurated the M9 motorway linking Karachi to Hyderabad on Friday, claiming that the government had made strides in the economy and promising that work on the motorway will be completed by 2018.

Rs 36 billion have been spent on the six-lane 136-km-long M-9 motorway with four interchanges that will link Karachi and Hyderabad. Addressing an event to mark the inauguration of the completed section of the motorway, Nawaz was all praise for the development that had taken place in the country. The premier said that citizens of Pakistan needed roads.

"If there will be roads, then there will be hospitals," he said. "If we have roads, we will have schools. Roads are very necessary and that is why in order to have progress, a country must build roads," he added.

Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif said that in order to understand the importance of roads and motorways, it was necessary to have a close relationship with the people of Pakistan. Taking shots at PTI and its chairman Imran Khan, Nawaz said that there were certain elements who were 'misguiding the youth'.

"There are certain people who, for their personal interests, are busy in misguiding the youth," he said. "Those traveling in helicopters and airplanes should also step down and witness these roads for themselves," he added.

Speaking about the development in Balochistan, Nawaz said that he wanted the whole world to witness the progress that was taking place in the province.

"Today, you can have breakfast in Gwadar and then lunch in Quetta," he said. "Our entire focus is on the development of infrastructure in Balochistan," he added.

Nawaz said that the country was on the verge of bankruptcy when he had taken over as the Prime Minister. However, now he said that Pakistan's economy was standing on its own two feet. He said that the current government would also successfully tackle the problem of load-shedding in Pakistan. He expressed the hope that Thar would produce cheap electricity.

"The Thar coal mine will help to produce cheap electricity," he said.

Upon arrival in Karachi, Nawaz was welcomed by Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah and Governor Sindh Muhammad Zubair.

