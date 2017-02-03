KARACHI: The Sindh High Court on Friday issued orders for Dr Asim's name to be included in the Exit Control List.

Sindh High Court conducted proceedings of Dr Asim's bail request in two corruption references of Rs 479 billion. Justice Farooq Shah and Justice KK Agha were part of the two-member bench that conducted the hearings.

The Sindh High Court gave its written order and issued directives for authorities to submit Dr Asim's original passport with the court. It also directed the Interior Ministry to not issue Dr Asim a duplicate passport.

