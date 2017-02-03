LAYYAH: A fateful accident took the lives of seven people, among them being six children, as a school van collided with a truck in Layyah, on Friday morning.

According to details, the accident took place in Layyah's Tehsil Fatahpur when a collision took place between a school van and a truck. The driver of the school van and six children were killed in the accident, taking the death toll to seven. Nine others were injured in the incident.

Police claimed that the accident was caused due to the fog, which had affected visibility considerably.

Chief Minister of Punjab Mian Shahbaz Sharif demanded a report to be submitted regarding the incident and directed authorities to provide the injured children with the best medical treatment available.

He expressed his grief at the lives of the students lost in the incident and gave his condolences to the affected families.

