MUMBAI: Former actor and Indian filmmaker Rakesh Roshan said on Thursday that if Pakistan had opened its arms to Indian content by allowing Bollywood films to be screened in the country, then India should also reciprocate.

In an interview to an Indian daily, Roshan said that Pakistan had allowed the screening of his movie Kaabil, which features his son Hrithik Roshan and actress Yami Gautam in the lead roles, hence India must also lift its ban on Pakistani artists. Rakesh is the producer of the movie.

"All I want to say is that if Pakistan has opened their arms, we should also move forward," he said.

"The film has been released in Karachi, Pakistan, last night (Wednesday) with a 11 p.m. show and it was houseful. Today (Thursday), the film is releasing all over Karachi, Rawalpindi and Hyderabad (Sindh) with 3 p.m., 6 p.m. and 9 p.m. shows. However, the rest of Pakistan will open the show for the movie tomorrow (Friday)," he said.

A revenge drama, Kaabil has managed to score strong critical reviews despite not surpassing Raees in box office collections. However, the movie has earned Hrithik Roshan rave reviews for his acting skills.

Kaabil focuses on a visually impaired couple in love (Hrithik and Yami) who are traumatized when Yami's character is raped. In the quest for revenge, Roshan hunts down those who were responsible for the rape to exact vengeance on them.

0



0







Pakistan has opened its arms, we should also: Rakesh Roshan was posted in Entertainment of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on February 03, 2017 and was last updated on February 03, 2017. This news story is related to Latest/183770-Pakistan-has-opened-its-arms-we-should-also-Rakesh-Roshan/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "Pakistan has opened its arms, we should also: Rakesh Roshan" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/latest/183770-Pakistan-has-opened-its-arms-we-should-also-Rakesh-Roshan.