RAWALPINDI: Indian security forces again resorted to unprovoked firing along the Line of Control (LoC) on Thursday, Inter Services Public Relations said here.

DG ISPR Major General Asif Ghafoor in his tweet on Thursday said, “Indian irresponsible attitude continues.”

— Maj Gen Asif Ghafoor (@OfficialDGISPR) February 2, 2017

He said the Indian troops opened fire in Khanjar sector along the LoC, adding that Pakistani troops silenced the Indian guns with effective response.

