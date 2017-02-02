ISLAMABAD: Advisor to Prime Minister on Foreign Affairs, Sartaj Aziz has said that open foreign policy is need of the hour.

In an informal chat with the media in Islamabad on Thursday, Sartaj Aziz said having good international relations with all the countries is necessary.

He said, “Pakistan is examining new US visa policy regarding seven Muslim countries.” He said every independent and sovereign country is free over his visa policy.

Earlier, Sartaj Aziz addressed the launching ceremony of book titled ‘Mushahidaat-e-Zindagi’ written by former chief economist and former senior member Planning Commission of Pakistan Fasihuddin.

Sartaj said he had spent five years in finance ministry in the decade of 1990s, adding that the writer of the book was his close aide during this time.

Sartaj said after reading the book he was realized that Fasihuddin could not only write good English but could also write good Urdu. (SABAH)

