TEHRAN: Iran on Thursday rejected a warning from US President Donald Trump´s administration over its latest missile test as unfounded and "provocative".

"Claims made by US President Donald Trump´s National Security Advisor are baseless, repetitive and provocative," Iranian foreign ministry spokesman Bahram Ghasemi said, quoted by state news agency IRNA.

President Donald Trump himself tweeted earlier on Thursday that the Islamic republic was now formally "on notice" after Sunday´s missile test.

"Iran has been formally PUT ON NOTICE for firing a ballistic missile. Should have been thankful for the terrible deal the U.S. made with them!" Trump tweeted, echoing similar comments by National Security Advisor Michael Flynn on Wednesday.

Trump was referring to the nuclear accord between Tehran and world powers that took effect in January 2016, lifting international sanctions in return for curbs on Iran´s atomic programme.

Flynn insisted that the missile test was "in defiance of UN Security Council Resolution 2231," which calls on Iran not to test missiles capable of delivering a nuclear weapon.

Iran confirmed on Wednesday that it had tested a ballistic missile, but denied that it had violated the terms of the nuclear deal.

Tehran says its missiles do not breach UN resolutions because they are for defence purposes only and are not designed to carry nuclear warheads.

0



0







Iran rejects ´baseless´ warning from Trump was posted in World of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on February 02, 2017 and was last updated on February 02, 2017. This news story is related to Latest/183543-Iran-rejects-baseless-warning-from-Trump/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "Iran rejects ´baseless´ warning from Trump" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/latest/183543-Iran-rejects-baseless-warning-from-Trump.