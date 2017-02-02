Islamabad administration launches crackdown on Uber, Careem

ISLAMABAD: Authorities on Thursday seized several vehicles operating under taxi-hailing services Uber and Careem in the federal capital, a couple of days after a similar crackdown was launched in Punjab and Sindh.

According to Geo News, the action has been initiated on the orders of Islamabad's deputy commissioner. "These unregistered companies and vehicles can create issues regarding safety of lives and property of the masses," a notification issued by the administration said.

The Punjab government on Tuesday declared the services provided by multinational transportation network companies as illegal and announced that strict action will be taken against the mobile-application taxi service providers.

A notification by the Punjab Transport Authority stated that Uber, Careem and A-One taxi services are illegally using private vehicles for transportation. This, in turn, was causing the provincial government financial losses. They further added that private cars were being used to provide taxi services without the issuance of the mandatory car-fitness certificate and route permit.

Punjab Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif on Tuesday ordered the immediate resumption of ride-hailing services Careem and Uber while giving a 15 days deadline for registration of vehicles.

Sindh government also sprung into action, as the provincial Secretary Transport wrote a letter to the PTA to block Careem and Uber mobile applications.

Reiterating that app-based cab services Uber and Careem are not being shut down, the transport minister informed the provincial assembly on Wednesday that the government was working on setting up a rent-a-car authority to regulate such companies.

Transport minister Nasir Hussain Shah was responding to a call-attention notice of Muttahida Qaumi Movement MPA Jamal Ahmed.

The minister said the app-based cab services had to fulfill the formalities and procedures of the government laid down for operating commercial vehicles.

