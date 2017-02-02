RAWALPINDI: The Pak Army is providing helicopters for relief operations after accidental fire in the market of Leepa Valley, Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK).

The massive blaze broke out in Leepa Bazar, Azad Kashmir ostensibly due to short circuiting.

The fire soon spread and engulfed entire Bazar, inflicting heavy material casualties to civil population in the area. Resultantly, 88 shops, six houses, three jeeps and motorcycles were substantially damaged.

According to Inter Services Public Relations, Pak Army troops along with civil administration quickly responded to the catastrophe and not only controlled the fire before dawn but also helped prevent further loss of life and property.

A total of 150 soldiers participated in the relief and rescue operations, it added.

