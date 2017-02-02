KARACHI: Pakistani actress Mahira Khan achieved a unique feat when she became the first and only Pakistani actress to enter Bollywood's 100 crore club after her latest flick Raees amassed more than 109 crore rupees at the box office, on Tuesday.

Entering the 100 crore club may not do wonders for your career but it certainly does make you noticeable in front of the global audience. Mahira Khan, making her Bollywood debut beside Shah Rukh Khan in Raees, surpassed contemporary actresses in Pakistan as Raees collected Rs 109 crore on day 7 at the box office. This is Shah Rukh's seventh film to have made it to the 100 crore club, previously Chennai Express, Happy New Year, Dilwale, Jab Tak Hai Jaan, RA.One and Don 2 have made it to the same club.

Her former co-star from a popular TV serial in Pakistan, Fawad Khan, has made it to the 100 crore club with two stellar hits at the box office which include Ae Dil Hai Mushkil and Kapoor and Sons.

For the time being, things are a little complicated for Mahira in Bollywood--so long as relations remain terse between India and Pakistan. A ban on Pakistani artists from acting in Bollywood flicks by Indian producers has certainly impacted the careers of Mahira and Fawad. However, it would be wouldn't be wrong to state that Mahira has certainly made her mark with her debut film in Bollywood.

0



0







Mahira becomes first Pakistani actress to join Bollywood's 100 crore club was posted in Entertainment of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on February 02, 2017 and was last updated on February 02, 2017. This news story is related to Latest/183510-Mahira-becomes-first-Pakistani-actress-to-join-Bollywoods-100-crore-club/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "Mahira becomes first Pakistani actress to join Bollywood's 100 crore club" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/latest/183510-Mahira-becomes-first-Pakistani-actress-to-join-Bollywoods-100-crore-club.