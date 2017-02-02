KARACHI: Three culprits, including Baba Ladla, were killed in an operation by the Rangers here at Phoolpatti Lane in Lyari in the early morning of Thursday.

Noor Mohammad alias Baba Ladla was an important commander of Lyari Gang while the two other gangsters were Sikander alias Sikku and Yaseen Baloch.

The Rangers headquarters confirmed the killing of these three gangsters.

Only one Rangers official was wounded in the exchange of firing.

