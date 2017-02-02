KARACHI: Pakistan beat traditional rivals India by seven wickets on Wednesday and paved the way to play the semi-finals of the Twenty20 World Cup Blind Cricket tournament.

Indian made 204 runs in stipulated 20 overs losing five wickets while Pakistan achieved the target in 15.3 overs with the loss of three wickets.

Earlier at the Feroze Shah Kotla stadium, the India Captain won the toss and opted to bat first.

Opener Parkash and Wenkatesh Donna (53) gave a solid stand of 140 runs to India.

However their remaining batsmen failed to maintain rhythm against the accurate bowling and fielding of Pakistani side.

India’s Parkash 90 run innings even failed to pave way for victory for his side. He was bowled out by Muhammad Akram.

In reply, Pakistan had an early set back when Muhammad Akram was out for 5.

However Muhammad Zafar’s 88 runs in 52 balls and wicketkeeper Nisar Ali’s 45 runs in 30 balls with six sixes paved the way for Green Shirts victory.

Israr Hussain scored 21 not out.

The Pakistan High Commissioner in India Abdul Basit Khan was the chief guest. He along with World Blind Cricket Limited newly elected President Mahantesh G.

K. and Pakistan Blind Cricket Council Chairman Syed Sultan Shah presented Muhammad Zafar the Man of the Match Award for his outstanding performance.

