WASHINGTON: Donald Trump´s White House signaled a tougher stance toward Iran on Wednesday, condemning a recent missile test and declaring America was putting the Islamic republic "on notice."

In his first public remarks since taking office, National Security Advisor Michael Flynn accused Barack Obama´s administration of having "failed to respond adequately to Tehran´s malign actions."

Flynn cited a recent missile test and the actions of Iranian-backed rebels in Yemen as examples of Tehran´s malign behavior.

"Iran is now feeling emboldened," Flynn said, in trenchant pre-written remarks, "as of today, we are officially putting Iran on notice," he said without elaborating.

Chris Sherwood, a Pentagon spokesman, said there had been "no change in the US military posture" around Iran at this time.

"We stand ready to defend America´s interest and partners around the world," he said.

Both Trump and Flynn have been vocal opponents of an international deal that saw Iran curb its nuclear program in return for sanctions relief.

Flynn said Sunday´s missile test was "in defiance of UN Security Council Resolution 2231," which calls on Iran not to test missiles capable of delivering nuclear weapon.

Iran´s ballistic missile program has been a bone of contention with the West since the nuclear deal took effect in January last year. But previous tests, while controversial, were not found to be in breach of the UN guidelines.



It remains to be seen if the White House will push for sanctions this time round.

Such a move could test the foundation of the nuclear deal and would likely meet resistance from European nations as well as Russia and China.

Iran confirmed on Wednesday that it had tested a ballistic missile, but denied that was a breach of its 2015 nuclear deal with world powers.

The comments from Defense Minister Hossein Dehghan came after the UN Security Council met Tuesday to discuss the weekend test, which Washington described as "absolutely unacceptable."

Iran says its missiles do not breach United Nations resolutions because they are for defense purposes only and are not designed to carry nuclear warheads.

"The action was in line with boosting Iran´s defense power and is not in contradiction with the JCPOA (the nuclear deal) or Resolution 2231," Dehghan said.

"This test was in line with our ongoing program," Iranian media quoted him as saying.

"We have previously announced that we will execute the program we have planned in production of defense equipment meant for our national interests and objectives. Nobody can influence our decision.

It has missiles with a range of up to 2,000 kilometers (1,250 miles), sufficient to reach Israel as well as US bases in the region.

