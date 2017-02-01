Print Story
Nawaz Sharif is Pakistan’s Donald Trump: Imran KhanBy Web DeskFebruary 01, 2017Latest : National
ISLAMABAD: Chairman Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), Imran Khan has stated that Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif is Donald Trump of Pakistan.
During an interview in Geo News programme ‘Capital Talk’, Imran Khan said like PM Nawaz Sharif, US President Donald Trump also does his own business and posted his relatives in the public offices.
PTI Chief went on to say, “I want to go to the Parliament, but the Premier does not come here”.
Imran asserted that the National Assembly should be shut down as this parliament could not hold the prime minister answerable.