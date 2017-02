BANGALORE, India: England captain Eoin Morgan won the toss and elected to bowl against India in the third and final Twenty20 international in Bangalore on Wednesday.

With the series tied at 1-1 the visitors made one change to their starting line-up after Sunday´s loss in Nagpur, bringing in seam bowler Liam Plunkett for spinner Liam Dawson.

India gave left-handed batsman Rishabh Pant his international debut in place of Manish Pandey.

India: Virat Kohli (capt), Mahendra Singh Dhoni, Lokesh Rahul, Suresh Raina, Yuvraj Singh, Rishabh Pant, Hardik Pandya, Amit Mishra, Yuzvendra Chahal, Ashish Nehra, Jasprit Bumrah

England: Eoin Morgan (capt), Jason Roy, Sam Billings, Joe Root, Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler, Moeen Ali, Liam Plunkett, Adil Rashid, Chris Jordan, Tymal Mills.

0



0







England win toss, bowl first in 3rd Twenty20 was posted in Sports of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on February 01, 2017 and was last updated on February 01, 2017. This news story is related to Latest/183277-England-win-toss-bowl-first-in-3rd-Twenty20/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "England win toss, bowl first in 3rd Twenty20" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/latest/183277-England-win-toss-bowl-first-in-3rd-Twenty20.