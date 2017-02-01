KARACHI: The Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) has started two additional flights between Karachi and Islamabad from Wednesday (today).

A spokesman of the national flag carrier said the additional flights PK 366 (Karachi-Islamabad) and PK 367 (Islamabad-Karachi) would be operated at 1300 hrs and 1600 hrs respectively.

The time of PK 368 (Karachi-Islamabad) has been changed from 1100 hrs to 1000 hrs.

Similarly time of PK-369 (Islamabad-Karachi) has been changed to 1300 hrs instead of 1400 hrs.

All flights between Karachi and Islamabad would now be operated through jet aircraft , the PIA spokesman said.

