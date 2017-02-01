CALIFORNIA: Reportedly WhatsApp is working on a number of new features that will track the live location of members, allowing users to track the whereabouts of their friends in real time and edit the sent messages.

According to the WABetaInfo account on Twitter which is known for leaking information related to WhatsApp updates, the feature will work on WhatsApp beta version 2.17.3.28 for iOS, 2.16.399+ on Android and will be disabled by default.

On Monday phonearena.com reported that “the tracking can be kept on for 1 minute, 2 minutes, 5 minutes, or indefinitely. This comes in handy if you are supposed to meet the gang at a certain location and time, and you want to see how far away from the destination every one in the group is”.

2.17.3.28 iOS | 2.16.399+ Android: Live Location feature, that tracks the live location of other group participants (DISABLED BY DEFAULT). pic.twitter.com/pYEXT1nxyR — WABetaInfo (@WABetaInfo) January 26, 2017

The live streaming can also be disabled so that your group members can’t learn where you are at any given moment, it added.

As per the information available right now, the Live Location Tracking is disabled by default, which means that WhatsApp needs to activate it when it is ready to be launched.

In December last, WhatsApp added the features to revoke and edit the sent messages in a beta version testing. The feature is currently available in WhatsApp beta for the iOS 2.17.1.869 platform.

Amid race among the messaging apps, WhatsApp introduced a video calling feature recently, which is available on all platforms -- Android, iOS and Windows.

0



0







Track friends in real-time, edit sent messages; new WhatsApp features was posted in Sci-Tech of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on February 01, 2017 and was last updated on February 01, 2017. This news story is related to Latest/183266-Track-friends-in-real-time-edit-sent-messages-new-WhatsApp-features/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "Track friends in real-time, edit sent messages; new WhatsApp features" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/latest/183266-Track-friends-in-real-time-edit-sent-messages-new-WhatsApp-features.