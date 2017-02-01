ISLAMABAD: The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) on Wednesday clarified that no case was filed against activist and blogger Salman Haider, who has recently been released from captivity.

In a statement, the FIA said an application from Shuhada Foundation was received to file a case against Salman Haider, which will be evaluated and a decision will then be taken.

Hafiz Ahtasham Ahmed submitted an application with the FIA Station in Iqbal Town, stating that the FIA should act against the bloggers for allegedly spreading blasphemous content on social media under Section 295 C and Anti-Terrorism Act.

