Pakistanis were quite intrigued on social media by pictures of a female assistant pilot of the Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) which went viral owing to her beauty and elegance.

Arshad Khan, Islamabad's Chaiwala, rose to international fame and prominence overnight after a picture capturing his good looks went viral on social media a couple of months ago. Pictures of a female assistant pilot of PIA named Huma Liaqat created a stir on social media, as the Pakistani Twitterati admired Liaqat's adorable pictures that made her way to the social media.

Huma works as a first officer for Airbus 320 at PIA. Her husband resides in the United States of America while she lives in a house in PAPLA House Karachi. She has been described by her colleagues as an intelligent woman.

PIA had stated that the pictures were taken when the plane had been parked on the safe ground.

