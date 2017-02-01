ISLAMABAD: Proceedings for the Panama Leaks case were adjourned till Monday after Justice Sheikh Saeed Azmat fell ill and was hospitalized, on Wednesday.

As per the media reports, Justice Saeed was admitted to the Rawalpindi Institute of Cardiology on Tuesday evening following chest pain. It was reported that he underwent angiography in the hospital and was advised to take rest. According to reports, the doctors may decide today (Wednesday) as to whether stunts could be placed in his body or not.

On Tuesday, Justice Saeed as usual was quite active during the Panama case proceedings, posing a volley of questions to the counsel for prime minister’s sons. According to Shah Khawar, senior advocate of Supreme Court, the bench can adjourn the proceedings till Justice Saeed recovers from aliment. He said that no fresh bench could be constituted for hearing until recovery of Justice Saeed but he could recuse himself from the bench due to his aliment, in which case the Chief Justice under the Supreme Court Rules 1980 can constitute another bench to continue hearing.

