QUEBEC CITY/MONTREAL: In the aftermath of the Quebec City mosque shooting in which six Muslims died and two were injured, Canadians showed solidarity with the Muslim community by holding vigils across Canada.

The Quebec City mosque incident on Monday may have highlighted the hate a handful of extremists may harbour against Muslims but Canadians were adamant at proving that the majority did not. On Wednesday, vigils were held across various cities in the country to show solidarity with the Muslim community and to honour those who had died in the mosque on that day.

Holding signs of 'Praise, Salam' and 'Humanity is all we need', determined protesters took to the streets in their own cities across Canada with the placards in a bid to show their support for the Muslim community who was struck with grief when the attack took place.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau also denounced the incident in a speech at a vigil which was held at Quebec City on Tuesday night.

Even the Eiffel Tower in Paris went dark to show solidarity with Muslim victims of the shooting in Canada.

A Canadian political science student known to have nationalist sympathies was charged Monday with six counts of murder over a shooting spree at a Quebec mosque -- one of the worst attacks ever to target Muslims in a western country.

The shooting came as Canada vowed to open its arms to Muslim refugees after Trump´s controversial immigration ban prompted travel chaos and outrage around the world.

The Quebec mosque had already been the target of hate: a pig´s head was left on the doorstep last June during the Muslim holy month of Ramadan. Other mosques in Canada have been targeted with anti-Muslim graffiti in recent months.

0



0







Canadians show solidarity with Muslim victims of mosque shooting was posted in World of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on February 01, 2017 and was last updated on February 01, 2017. This news story is related to Latest/183256-Canadians-show-solidarity-with-Muslim-victims-of-mosque-shooting/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "Canadians show solidarity with Muslim victims of mosque shooting" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/latest/183256-Canadians-show-solidarity-with-Muslim-victims-of-mosque-shooting.