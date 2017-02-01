LAHORE: Bags and other valuables worth millions of rupees were reduced to ashes when fire broke out in a shop situated at third floor of a plaza in Shah Alam Market here Tuesday.

According to Rescue 1122 spokesman, eight fire tenders reached the spot and started firefighting operation.

The firefighters succeeded in controlling the fire after hectic efforts.

No loss of life was reported.

Cause behind the fire was stated to be short circuiting.

