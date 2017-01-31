NEW DELHI: Opener Abhinav Mukund on Tuesday returned to India´s Test squad after a gap of more than five years for a one-off match against Bangladesh starting next week in Hyderabad.

The left-handed batsman, who played the last of his five Tests for India against England in 2011, was included in the 16-man squad following a fine domestic performance.

Mukund, 27, accumulated 849 runs including four centuries for the south Indian state of Tamil Nadu in the 2016-17 edition of the Ranji Trophy.

Fit-again wicketkeeper Wriddhiman Saha made his way back after recovering from a thigh injury sustained during the recent home series against England last year.

Parthiv Patel, who scored two half-centuries in three games against England during Saha´s absence, failed to make the cut.

Injured paceman Mohammed Shami, who missed the last two Tests against England, was also not picked by the MSK Prasad-led selection committee that met in New Delhi.

Batsman Ajinkya Rahane and all-rounders Jayant Yadav and Hardik Pandya returned to the team after suffering injuries during the England series, which India won 4-0.

The Virat Kohli-led India, who are ranked number one in the world, are hosting Bangladesh for the first time in a Test match.

Squad: Virat Kohli (captain), Murali Vijay, Lokesh Rahul, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane, Karun Nair, Wriddhiman Saha, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Jayant Yadav, Umesh Yadav, Ishant Sharma, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Amit Mishra, Abhinav Mukund, Hardik Pandya

