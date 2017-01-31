MOSCOW: Iranian President Hassan Rouhani will visit Moscow for talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin in March, the TASS news agency quoted the Iranian embassy in Moscow as saying on Tuesday.

0



0







Iran´s Rouhani to visit Putin in Moscow in March was posted in World of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on January 31, 2017 and was last updated on January 31, 2017. This news story is related to Latest/183039-Irans-Rouhani-to-visit-Putin-in-Moscow-in-March/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "Iran´s Rouhani to visit Putin in Moscow in March" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/latest/183039-Irans-Rouhani-to-visit-Putin-in-Moscow-in-March.