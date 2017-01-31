MOSCOW: Iranian President Hassan Rouhani will visit Moscow for talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin in March, the TASS news agency quoted the Iranian embassy in Moscow as saying on Tuesday.
Iran´s Rouhani to visit Putin in Moscow in March was posted in World of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on January 31, 2017 and was last updated on January 31, 2017. This news story is related to Latest/183039-Irans-Rouhani-to-visit-Putin-in-Moscow-in-March/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "Iran´s Rouhani to visit Putin in Moscow in March" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/latest/183039-Irans-Rouhani-to-visit-Putin-in-Moscow-in-March.