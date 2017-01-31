ISLAMABAD: The federal government, on the recommendations of Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (Ogra), has announced hike in the prices of various petroleum products, the second time in a month.

On January 15, the government had increased prices of petrol by Rs1.77 per litre and High Speed Diesel (HSD) by Rs2 per litre.

On Tuesday, Federal Minister for Finance announced the hike in the prices of petroleum products. The new prices will be applicable from February 01.

Petrol price has been increased by Rs 2.25 per litre and High Speed Diesel by Rs 2.26 per litre.

The Minister said the new prices have been fixed for next 15 days.

He said prices of Kerosene and light speed diesel will remain unchanged.

Dar added that due to little increase, government would still provide a subsidy of Rs 4 billions on the petroleum products.

