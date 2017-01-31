ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan has asked Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif to tell the nation that for what services Qatari prince had given the flats.

Talking to media outside Supreme Court here on Tuesday, the Qatari prince is business partner of Sharif family. He further added that the current government awarded LNG and Post Qasim contract to the Qatari.

Imran said the Sharif family never disclosed the name of Qatari prince during last seven months.

To a question, he said, “if this is what this government wants to do set laws for themselves and what should we do about all those poor and petty thieves languishing in jails. Why have you put them behind bars?” he questioned.

Imran said, “we have reached this point and the courts have acknowledged that we are the ones who brought all documentation forward.”

This was the work of the institutions but they failed to do so and we are the ones who stepped up to do the job, Khan added.

He said if Panama Papers had not come out non of these things would have been revealed, adding that no one globally has challenged the revelations in the Panama papers but if they dispute it they should take the ICIJ, BBC and others to court.

0



0







Imran asks PM to disclose reasons behind getting flats from Qatari prince was posted in National of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on January 31, 2017 and was last updated on January 31, 2017. This news story is related to Latest/183035-Imran-asks-PM-to-disclose-reasons-behind-getting-flats-from-Qatari-prince/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "Imran asks PM to disclose reasons behind getting flats from Qatari prince" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/latest/183035-Imran-asks-PM-to-disclose-reasons-behind-getting-flats-from-Qatari-prince.