ISLAMABAD: Pakistan and Palestine on Tuesday called upon the international community to implement the United Nations Security Council’s Resolution that demands Israel to end its settlements in the West Bank.

Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif and Palestine’s President Mahmoud Abbas at a joint press stakeout here at the PM House stressed that “enduring peace in Middle East could not be achieved without just solution of the Palestine-Israel dispute”.

Nawaz Sharif expressed Pakistan’s commitment to the Palestinian cause.

“Pakistan will continue its support for the Palestinian cause at all forums. We also look forward to the international community’s sincere efforts for sustainable peace in middle east,” he said.

The Prime Minister said the Palestine issue was a long-standing issue on the UN agenda and needed a practical solution.

“The establishment of a viable, independent and contiguous State of Palestine on the basis of international agreed parametres, the pre-1967 borders and the Al-Quds Al-Sharif as capital is only sustainable guarantee to peace,” he said.

He expressed satisfaction over the opening of new Palestinian Complex at Diplomatic Enclave.

President Mahmoud Abbas thanked the government of Pakistan for supporting the cause of Palestine.

He said during talks with Prime Minister, he informed him about the latest efforts for implementation of Resolution and keeping alive the issue of Palestine.

He mentioned the ongoing barbarianism of Israel against the Palestinian nation, particularly at the holy places.

He expressed concern over the planned shifting of American embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem, saying that the step would manifestly violate the UNSC resolutions.

