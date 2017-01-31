RAWALPINDI: DG ISPR Major General Asif Ghafoor said on Tuesday that the decision to place Hafiz Saeed under house arrest was taken collectively by all state institutions.



In response to a question, Major General Asif Ghafoor said that the decision to place Hafiz Saeed under house arrest had been taken by all state institutions. The DG ISPR said that he would be able to further elaborate on the matter as time passes.

He stated that India had staged the drama of conducting a surgical strike against Pakistan, stating that Pakistan will respond to any threat or adventure against it.

Addressing the media, Maj. Gen. Asif Ghafoor said that Pakistan wanted peaceful relations with everyone. India was a neighbour and Pakistan was not seeking a war with it. However, he stated that Pakistan would strengthen its defence and respond to any adventurous activity by any hostile force.

"War is not the solution. Do not mistake our resolve to not get involved in war as a weakness," he said.

He said that success of operation Zarb-e-Azb was the result of efforts by all institutions and stated that Pakistanis were now living under relatively peaceful conditions. Maj. Gen. Asif Ghafoor said that 84 percent of the tribal people who had been displaced due to the military operations had returned to their homes.

With regard to Afghanistan, he expressed the hope that peace would soon return to the country so that Afghan refugees in Pakistan would return to their country. He also stated that the leadership of Tehrik-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) was in Afghanistan since a long time.

"We have concerns about the law and order situation in Afghanistan," he said. "Presently, there are 29 FC wings stationed alongside the Pakistan-Afghanistan border. Combing operations will go on so that we can wipe out the pockets of terrorists that remain," he said.

Maj. Gen. Asif Ghafoor said that more than 9,000 operations had been carried out in Karachi while more than 26,000 operations had been conducted throughout Pakistan.

"A marked improvement can be seen in the law and order situation of Karachi," he said.

The DG ISPR also said that Pakistan will not allow its state to be used for terrorism against any other country. He said that Pakistanis had suffered the most in the war against terrorism as more than 70,000 Pakistanis had lost their lives due to militancy.

In response to a question, the DG ISPR said that the armed forces were not responsible for the predicament that the missing bloggers had gone through.

He said that development work was being carried out in Balochistan and said that without the sacrifices rendered by the people of Balochistan, the success in the province could not have been achieved. Major General Asif Ghafoor further said that more than 3,000 operations had been conducted in Balochistan.

Major General Asif Ghafoor said that FATA had also been cleared from terrorists and stated that most of the militants had been killed or had fled to Afghanistan.

In response to a question with regard to the Dawn Leaks issue, DG ISPR said that the government was conducting an inquiry into the matter and he would be able to comment on it only after the probe has been completed.

He said that Pakistan Army was like a family and in the armed forces, junior officers were taken care of unlike the Indian Army, where recently the plight of junior officers made headlines around the world.

