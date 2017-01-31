Six victims, many lives: profiles of Quebec mosque attack victims

QUEBEC: A large number of Canadians and their Prime Minister Justin Trudeau came out in support of Quebec City mosque victims.

On Sunday, gunman stormed into a mosque during evening prayers and opened fire on dozens of worshippers, killing six and wounding eight in what the Canadian Prime Minister condemned as a "terrorist attack."



People attend a vigil in support of the Muslim community in Montreal, Quebec.

A longtime proponent of pluralism and one of the most welcoming nations in the world for immigrants, Canada was shocked by the attack.

It didn’t happen suddenly anti-Muslim posters, swastikas, and a pig´s head left on a mosque doorstep last year were some of the escalating signs of hate that many believe foreshadowed Sunday´s deadly shooting.

The victims, who have been living in the country since many years, were among the most respected of their area.



(L-R) Philippe Couillard´s wife, Quebec prime minister Philippe Couillard, Quebec city mayor Regis Labeaume, his wife, Sophie Gregoire (Justin Trudeau´s wife) and Canadian prime minister Justin Trudeau lay flowers near the Islamic Cultural Center in Quebec City.

Here are their profiles:

Azzeddine Soufiane:



Azzeddine Soufiane

Azzeddine Soufiane, 57, a big-hearted man who recently been to Makkah for the pilgrimage, is known to dispense advice on halal meats as readily as tips to newcomers on affordable housing, was gunned down inside the one place he would have thought of as a sanctuary.

"The only thing we wished for was to live in peace," Soufiane's widow, Najat Naanaa, said describing her 57-year-old husband as her spouse, her friend, as "everything to me."

"We chose this country so we could live peacefully," she said. "But that's not what happened."

Soufiane came to the provincial capital in the late 1980s from Morocco and studied geology at Laval University. He eventually opened the area's first halal grocery, Boucherie Assalam, which became a way station for Muslim newcomers seeking to find their footing in a new land.

"He was almost like the president of the community. He helped and guided all the people who arrived here – students, families," said Nouzha Enkila, head of a Moroccan community group called La Voix des Marocains du Canada.

Abdelkrim Hassane:



Abdelkrim HassaneAbdelkrim Hassane, 41, had two young children who waited in vain for their father to return home, a co-worker said.

Hassane was a civil servant, working as an analyst-programmer for the Quebec government after a stint in IT for the provincial police.

His co-worker, Abderrezak Redouane, said he had gone to the morgue to identify him on Sunday night.

He said that by midnight, Hassane's wife had called him, asking about her husband's whereabouts.

Redouane said he didn't have the heart to tell her that Hassane was dead, so he told her to come to the hospital to inquire herself.

When she arrived, she told him that their children didn't want to go to bed because they wanted to see their father come home from the mosque.

He was a father of at least two young children, one an infant born a few months ago. He had just returned to work from a three-month parental leave, his office colleague said.

"He was a very peaceful, sensitive man," Redouane shared.

Born in Algeria, Hassane had studied computer engineering at the University of Science and Technology – Houari Boumediene, near Algiers.

Redouane said his colleague had worked in Paris, then in Montreal, for the Sûreté du Québec provincial police force, before deciding to settle in Quebec City.

Mamadou Tanou Barry and Ibrahima Barry:



Mamadou Tanou Barry



Ibrahima Barry

Mamadou Tanou Barry, 42, and Ibrahima Barry, 39, were inseparable. The civil servants lived on different floors of the same apartment building on La Pérade street in Ste.-Foy, a friend said.

The two men were both from the Republic of Guinea, in West Africa. Despite having the same surname, they were not related but "they were always together," said the friend, Moussa Sangaré.

On Sunday evening, Sangaré said he and the two civil servants were visiting a friend who had recently lost his father. They comforted him, then Mamadou Tanou Barry and Ibrahima Barry left for the mosque and never came back.

Both came from large families that are now reeling from their losses, Sangaré said.

Ibrahima Barry worked for the province's health-insurance board. He had four children, the eldest a 12-year-old, and his wife is in poor health, Sangaré said.

Mamadou Tanou Barry, who was known to his friends as Tanou, worked in IT. He had two boys aged 2 and 4.

Sangaré said Tanou's father had died a few years ago so, as the eldest son, he was sending money home to help his extended family. Just a month ago, his mother had arrived in Quebec City to live with her son.

Khaled Belkacemi:



Khaled Belkacemi

After graduating from Polytechnic School of Algiers in 1983, Khaled Belkacemi, 60, obtained his master's degree and doctorate in chemical engineering from the Université de Sherbrooke.

Both he and his wife, Safia Hamoudi, were professors in agri-food engineering.

Among his research projects, Dr. Belkacemi had worked on finding healthier alternatives to spices used to cure cold cuts.

Boubaker Thabti:



Boubaker Thabti:

Boubaker Thabti, 44, only lived five minutes from the mosque. His friends knew that he didn't work on Sunday nights, so when they couldn't reach him after the shooting started, they feared the worse.

Several men stood outside the mosque on Sunday night, hoping to get news from him, but they saw his wife leaving in sobs.

One of the friends, Ghazi Hamrouni, said Thabti worked in a pharmacy and had two young children, a three-year-old and another who was about 10 years old, friends said.

Another friend, Abder Dhakkar, recalled that Thabti was one of the first people he met. "He's so kind; everyone loves him – everyone."

