LAHORE: The Punjab government declared the services provided by multinational transportation network companies, Uber and Careem, as illegal and announced that strict action will be taken against the mobile-application taxi service providers.

A notification by the Punjab Transport Authority stated that Uber, Careem and A-One taxi services are illegally using private vehicles for transportation. This, in turn, was causing the provincial government financial losses. They further added that private cars were being used to provide taxi services without the issuance of the mandatory car-fitness certificate and route permit.

The notification further added that security clearance of drivers was also not sought from the government hence stern action would be taken against such companies.

