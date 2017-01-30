MOSCOW: The phone call between U.S. President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin on Saturday was a display of mutual respect between the two men, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Monday.

In the call, their first conversation since Trump's inauguration, Putin and Trump agreed to try to rebuild U.S. Russia ties and to cooperate in Syria.

Trump has said he wants a rapprochement with Moscow if he can get along with Putin, who says he is also keen to mend ties.

0



0







Putin's phone call with Trump display of mutual respect - Lavrov was posted in World of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on January 30, 2017 and was last updated on January 30, 2017. This news story is related to Latest/182804-Putins-phone-call-with-Trump-display-of-mutual-respect-Lavrov/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "Putin's phone call with Trump display of mutual respect - Lavrov" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/latest/182804-Putins-phone-call-with-Trump-display-of-mutual-respect-Lavrov.