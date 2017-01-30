ISLAMABAD: As the Supreme Court of Pakistan resumed hearing related to the Prime Minister's disqualification case with regard to Panama Leaks, the Sharif family lawyer, Salman Akram Raja said that the Prime Minister was in no way connected to the London flats.

A five-member bench of the Supreme Court, presided over by Justice Asif Saeed Khosa, resumed hearings pertaining to the Panama Leaks case.Beginning his arguments today in court, Salman Akram Raja said that his case had three clients and he would focus on them all. He categorically denied that Nawaz Sharif was the owner of the London flats, stating instead that Hussain Nawaz was the beneficial owner.

Justice Ijaz Afzal in response said that Raja would have to prove that Nawaz Sharif was not the owner of the London flats and that they were in fact the property of his client, Hussain Nawaz.

Ishaq Dar's lawyer, Shahid Hamid, presented details before the Supreme Court. According to the documents, the finance minister had submitted a pardon request with NAB on 20th April, 2000 which was approved by Chairman NAB the next day.

Shahid Hamid informed the bench that the time to appeal against the court’s earlier ruling had expired, to which Justice Asif Khosa remarked that after Hamid has completed his arguments the bench will ask the Prosecutor General in this regard.

Justice Ijaz Ul Ahsan remarked that after becoming Approver in the case an order to disqualify Ishaq Dar could not be given.

Shahid Hamid further stated that this was an old matter and the case had been heard before 13 judges in the past. Hamid claimed that Ishaq Dar had forcibly signed the affidavit, after he had been told that he would not be allowed to leave jail.

