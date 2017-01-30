ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court of Pakistan on Monday upheld the decision by the Sindh High Court to allow supermodel Ayyan Ali to travel abroad.

According to details, a three-member bench headed by the Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Mian Saqib Nisar rejected the appeal by the Interior Ministry to prevent Ayyan from flying abroad and upheld the verdict by the Sindh High Court.

A couple of days earlier, the Sindh High Court had ordered the removal of Ayyan's name from the Exit Control List (ECL). Justice Naimatullah Phulpoto, the referee judge of the Sindh High Court, had issued the order.

One of Ayyan's lawyers stated that the model would fly to Dubai to meet her ailing mother as soon as she gets a copy of the verdict.

Model and actress Ayyan Ali was taken into custody and sent to jail after being found in possession of $500,000 by custom authorities at the Benazir International Airport in March 2015.

According to custom officials, currency notes were seized during the checking of Ayyan Ali’s luggage when she was about to leave for Dubai. The actress was finally released on bail three months after being imprisoned at Adiala Jail.

0



0







Supreme Court gives Ayyan green signal to travel abroad was posted in National of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on January 30, 2017 and was last updated on January 30, 2017. This news story is related to Latest/182790-Supreme-Court-gives-Ayyan-green-signal-to-travel-abroad/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "Supreme Court gives Ayyan green signal to travel abroad" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/latest/182790-Supreme-Court-gives-Ayyan-green-signal-to-travel-abroad.