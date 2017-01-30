LONDON: Domestic pressure has mounted on May to distance herself from Trump, with opposition Labour party leader Jeremy Corbyn urging the government to put off the president´s scheduled state visit until the ban was rescinded.

May "would be failing the British people if she does not postpone the state visit & condemn Trump´s actions in the clearest terms," he wrote on Twitter.

Tory MP Sarah Wollaston called Trump "a sickening piece of work" while colleague Heidi Allen tweeted that "strong leadership means not being afraid to tell someone powerful when they´re wrong."

The online petition against Trump´s planned state visit later this year says that extending such a welcome to the US president would "cause embarrassment to Her Majesty the Queen" and it will be considered for debate in parliament.

But a government spokesman said the invitation "was extended and has been accepted" by Washington.

0



0







British PM faces criticism on Trump ban was posted in World of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on January 30, 2017 and was last updated on January 30, 2017. This news story is related to Latest/182721-British-PM-faces-criticism-on-Trump-ban/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "British PM faces criticism on Trump ban" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/latest/182721-British-PM-faces-criticism-on-Trump-ban.